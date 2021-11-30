Cooper moves to third in the SKS successor betting

There has been a big shake-up in the next Labour leader betting following last night’s shadow cabinet changes. The new shadow Home secretary, Yvette Cooper is now third favourite behind Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, and the former MP Andy Burnham who is no longer an MP

I find myself never quite understanding the betting appeal of Andy Burnham who was a total flop in the two Labour leadership elections one of which saw Jeremy Corbyn end up as winner. A big issue for him is that he is not even an MP and quite how he will get himself onto the ballot if there was a vacancy adds to the complications

Compared with Shadow Chancellor Reeves and Shadow HomeSec Cooper Burnham has very little to offer other than name recognition.

Both Reeves and Cooper would be formidable opponents for BJ.

There is, however, no vacancy with Starmer looking stronger in the role than he has ever done. It could be many years before there is a contest and punters have to take into account locking up their money for possibly a long time.

Mike Smithson