The new boundaries make Cooper’s seat much safer

Worth noting: Yvette Cooper's Pontefract & Castleford seat proposed new boundaries https://t.co/Bir0EucPVX pic.twitter.com/FoiRY9npUB — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) December 6, 2021

In a Tweet that appears to be in response to TSE’s header yesterday on Yvette Cooper’s leadership chances, the Indy’s John Rentoul has posted the above. For the boundary changes appear to be very helpful to the former Labour cabinet minister.

Thus the possibility of her not being an MP after the next election is just 19% according to the Electoral Calculus projection based on the new boundaries. Of course if the election takes place before the changes come into effect then Cooper could struggle.

She is widely regarded at Westminster as being highly effective in her previous role as Chair of the Commons Home Affairs committee as, no doubt, the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has found. Now Cooper will be her shadow.

If there was a leadership vacancy she would be a very strong candidate and I rate her higher than the current 7% chance on Betfair . As it stands, though, I don’t see Starmer going before the election.

Mike Smithson