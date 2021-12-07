Shropshire North – nine days to go

CON still strong favourite and LDs ease a touch

Latest Betfair prices on the Shropshire North by-election have the Tories at 62.5% with the LDs out a touch to 34%.

Labour has edged up to a 2% chance following the publication of a so-called “poll” by LabourList that has the LDs on just 11% with LAB not too far behind to Tories. In publishing this LabourList is putting its credibility on the line and this will be remembered.

Clearly some factions Labour think it is in its interest for this to be a Tory hold rather than a Tory loss to the LDs. There might be something in that.

Mike Smithson