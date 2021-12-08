BJ really struggling at PMQs BJ really struggling at PMQs 8/12/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment NEW MARKET: Will a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson be triggered before the next General Election?'Yes' is currently available as a 26% chance. Buy and sell here ?? https://t.co/63rWXMl6Tp#PMQs #PoliticsLive #DowningStreetParty pic.twitter.com/6uzFpbTP4G— Smarkets (@smarkets) December 8, 2021 They hosted a party during lockdown.They knew it was against the rules.They knew they couldn’t admit it.They thought it was funny.Then they covered it up.The Prime Minister must hand over everything the Government knows about the parties in Downing Street to the police.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 8, 2021 PMQs is often an anti climax when a PM is in deep trouble. This one wasn’t. Keir Starmer was forensic and passionate. B Johnson was hopeless and his MPs know it. This was a PMQs that has deepened the crisis for Johnson.— steve richards (@steverichards14) December 8, 2021 This was always going to be a tough session for Boris. But it’s hard to see how it could have gone worse. He looks broken. In contrast Starmer is putting in one of his best performances. Utterly brutal.— (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) December 8, 2021 Boris Johnson accuses Keir Starmer of “playing politics” as a defence against a video released yesterday showing the PM’s staff LITERALLY PLAYING POLITICS.— Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) December 8, 2021 PM came armed w apology & promise of an investigation & consequences if there had been party. But Starmer pressed the wound PM so obviously struggling to cauterise again & again. Most difficult moment was when KS evoked the Queen & asked PM if he had the moral authority to lead— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) December 8, 2021