On the day of the 1st anniversary of the vaccine

This should have been a very big day for BJ’s government because it is the first anniversary of the launch of the UK’s vaccine programme in which the country was a world leader. No doubt plans were in hand to maximise the positive impact for the government and get the subject over what is now being called #PartyGate.

A year ago it was the vaccine that was the great success story for BJ and his ministers and we saw over the following months the PM personally and his party rise and rise in the ratings.

No doubt ways of weaving this into today’s PMQs were all being worked out and Johnson could taunt SKS into Labour offering its congratulations.

Methinks this is going to be a little different and the government has pulled Tory ministers from going on the TV shows this morning and the last thing ministers want is any reference to COVID.

Will BJ’s usual bluster carry him through or could an apology put out the fires? My guess is that he’ll try the former which will be wrong.

Mike Smithson