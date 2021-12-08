Snap poll finds more than half saying BJ should resign

Allegra Stratton quits

The big news this afternoon is that Allegra Stratton has quit. This follows the video of her issued last night.

We can also expect a number of polls on the revelations about the Number 10 Party last year when severe lockdown provisions were in place.

In many ways it has been remarkable that it is only now that this has become public and there is little doubt that video clip shown last night is damaging.

In the Shropshire North betting there has been a fair amount of activity with, at one stage, the chances of this being an LD gain hitting 50%+. That’s eased a touch but it has certainly tightened considerably. The election takes place a week tomorrow.

Mike Smithson