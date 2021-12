NEW: Polling for @MirrorPolitics has Labour lead up to 6 points.



Westminster Voting Intention:



LAB 40% (+1)

CON 34% (-2)

LD 10% (+1)

SNP 4% (-1)

GRN 4% (+1)

REF UK 3% (-)

OTH 4% (-1)



1178, online, UK adults aged 18+, 8-9 Dec 21. Changes w/ 1 Dec 21 pic.twitter.com/vJ7Rtq0v1M — Survation. (@Survation) December 9, 2021

Other polls are expected in the next few days and the big thing is whether or not they support the Survation trend. Clearly, this has been a difficult period for the government which is attracting a lot of media coverage.

I stand to be corrected but a 6% Labour lead is the best for the party since GE2019.

Mike Smithson