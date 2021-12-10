The Number 10 party story is really cutting through to voters

Started filming in North Shropshire this morning. Took about 30 seconds before a member of the public (unprompted) mentioned the party story. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 10, 2021

Every party we’ve spoken to says it’s a major issue on the doorsteps. Mirrors new polling from @IpsosMORI– says public across country following the Christmas party story more closely than the last Budget. pic.twitter.com/hGF2cMvNnb — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 10, 2021

The Tweets above from the BBC’s Lewis Goodall who is filming in Shropshire reinforces the view that the Number 10 party story is really cutting through to the public and this should be worrying ministers.

Most people, I’d suggest, have a clear memory of what happened to their Christmas last year and how plans to meet with loved ones had to be abandoned. This contrasts sharply with the apparent breach of last year’s strict lockdown rules by Johnson and his team. While the rules were being issued from on high this did not constrain the festivities for the PM and his team.

Each new detail of what is said to have happened makes things worse and surely the PM and his advisors should have worked out at the time that this would eventually be made public.

A big question is whether this is one of those things that will stick in people’s memories or will it just get quietly forgotten. My guess is the former.

We’ve seen in the past 24 hours a marked shift in the voting polls. LAB is now 4-6% ahead in the three latest surveys.

We’ll get a real test of opinion from Shropshire next Thursday