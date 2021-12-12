IMHO he knows it’s already gone https://t.co/7WL9gozH8v — Steve Hawkes (@steve_hawkes) December 12, 2021

For someone who has been expecting the Tories to hold North Shropshire on Thursday I have to admit the mood music has made be doubt myself. I agree with the tweet from the former political journalist Steve Hawkes.

What the Tories have excelled at and the Lib Dems haven’t done well is the expectations management game. If the Tories hold the seat on Thursday then it will feel like a gain, which should take remove some of pressure and grumbling against Boris Johnson. A loss can be written off as a Ribble Valley 1991 de nos jours (whether that’s true or not we will find out at the next general election.)

TSE