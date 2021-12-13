Starmer leads Johnson by 13% as “most capable PM”

Dreadful figures for Number 10 from Ipsos MORI

Boris Johnson slumps 13 points behind Keir Starmer as most capable PM @IpsosMORI poll for Standard. Other numbers are as bad for the PMhttps://t.co/OfmQidwcyP pic.twitter.com/nraJggEDH5 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 13, 2021

What is remarkable about this is that generally, the incumbent PM gets a polling bonus when compared to the Opposition leader. This is the analysis of Gideon Skinner, Head of Political Research at Ipsos MORI:

Boris Johnson and the Conservatives are feeling the chill. Of course it is still only mid-term and things can change, but people told us they cared about the Downing St Xmas party, and the last few weeks have all added up to the Prime Minister’s personal brand taking a hit..While the Conservatives’ ratings had been on a downward trend even before this, what stands out in this poll are the drops in the Prime Minister’s personal ratings to his lowest as PM, while on detailed attributes like giving people confidence in Britain’s future his scores have halved…Keir Starmer, meanwhile, passes a landmark as the first Labour leader to lead on ‘most capable Prime Minister’ since Gordon Brown in 2008, helped by rises in key factors like understanding Britain’s problems and being a capable leader.

In the next general election betting a CON majority drops to a 34% chance.

The one consolation for the Tories in the poll is that the LAB lead is just 5%.

Mike Smithson