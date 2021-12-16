A big day for the LDs and the PM

‘Is Boris Johnson a man of honesty and integrity?’



It's the question on everyone's lips – but our man Michael Crick finds even the North Shropshire Tory by-election candidate ISN'T sure



Watch the full film now

Tomorrow Johnson’s job could be at risk

In the early hours of tomorrow morning, we should get the North Shropshire result – a by-election that has taken on a huge significance with the PM’s job possibly being on the line if this is not a CON hold.

In the clip above veteran by-election watcher, Michael Crick, presses the Tory candidate who seems very reluctant to answer direct questions on the PM’s integrity.

If, and it is a very big if, the LDs do it overnight then standby for lots of media speculation about the future of the PM. Let us remind ourselves that the Tories are defending a wapping 41% majority here and this seat is so unlike Chesham and Amersham which went to the LDs last June. The latter could be explained by it being a Remain seat in outer London. North Shropshire, by contrast, is a largely agricultural seat that voted Leave and has limited transport links to the capital.

Increasingly during what admittedly has been a very challenging period for Johnson the PM himself has become an issue. A loss here could be the trigger for a move to oust the incumbent of Number 10.

My view is that if the LDs do take it then Johnson won’t survive 2022 and I have bet on that accordingly.

Mike Smithson