The front pages sum up the worries about Christmas

A December 25th lockdown or not?

This is a tricky one for Johnson because as we all recall last year when a lockdown was brought in at what appeared to be the last minute. Now faced with the awful increasing COVID numbers a decision will have to be taken. This is one that cannot be ducked.

For whatever happens it will impact on just about all of us and this is going to be very tricky. After seeing his personal ratings plummet in recent months and losing a by-election last week in a seat with a CON 40%+ majority this is a very difficult decision for the PM.

He will only be too aware that for many families, Christmas is the one time when they can get together and he surely will remember the criticism he received last year.

My guess is that there won’t be a formal lockdown but a series of other measures that will reduce the level of contact with other people but whatever is decided it will be controversial.

Mike Smithson