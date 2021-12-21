In the Johnson exit betting the money’s going on 2022

Currently the most active and biggest UK political betting market is on when Boris Johnson is going to cease to be Prime Minister. It is now as the chart shows being rated as a greater than 50% chance.

Things are going very badly for the PM at the moment and I wonder whether he would help himself by curtailing his practice of making all the main government announcements. Other cabinet ministers barely get a look in. We just see too much of him on the TV.

Last night’s anti-Johnson action by the audience at the darts championship should be seen as a warning. Becoming a hate figure is not good for his political future if indeed there is going to be one.

Mike Smithson