Johnson drops to net minus 48% with YouGov

YouGov

This is close to Corbyn’s final net -50%

I’ve always argued that leader ratings are a better guide to how things stand than voting intention polls. The chart from YouGov shows the trend in Johnson’s Well/Badly ratings since he was elected leader and became PM in July 2019.

These latest numbers are only one or two points better than the final ratings for Corbyn and TMay. The big question now is will there be an uplift or are perceptions of Johnson going to stay so negative.

Make no mistake Tory MPs follow this closely and the maximum danger for the PM will come if the view prevails that under his leadership the party is heading for electoral defeat. North Shropshire was bad enough and these numbers just underline the problem.

Mike Smithson