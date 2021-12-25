Even though it’s Xmas the Tory poll gloom continues Even though it’s Xmas the Tory poll gloom continues 25/12/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment New @OpiniumResearch has latest net approval ratingsJohnson: -31 (+4)Starmer: +4 (+6) – highest since AprilSo Starmer leads Johnson with a 35% margin— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 25, 2021 Turkey eaten, washing up completed, Queen's speech watched. It's now time for the latest Christmas tradition – an @OpiniumResearch / @ObserverUK poll.Con 32% (-)Lab 39% (-2)Lib Dem 11% (+2)Green 6% (+1)Changes on the 8 – 10 December.https://t.co/UFG3BDIp6T pic.twitter.com/Ac3wERxquV— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) December 25, 2021 Another poll has good numbers for LAB pic.twitter.com/rdukkFzHcQ— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 25, 2021