The 2021 StJohn PB Christmas Crossword (Est. 2006)

ACROSS

1 PM reveals all power corrupts without honour – right? (6,7)

8 Cable polled Labour grandee (4)

9 Angry substitute gets somewhere to sit in another place (10)

10 Conservative PM introduces a new set of rules enforced by ministers (5,3)

11 Endorse man holding suitable backing (6)

13 Government expert, covering Cold War’s origin, working with US President (6,4)

16 Remains here and laments the first couple leaving (4)

17 VAT announcement of Labour leader (4)

18 Dancer Blair addressed familiarly is a Trump supporter (5,5)

20 Where to find New York Times employments (6)

22 Short cut found in act of running (8)

24 Division in Europe, once Blair left New Labour’s leadership in disarray (6,4)

26 Terrorists twin aims, rejecting alternatives (4)

27 Dictator’s praise can secure a senior position in government (4,5,4)

DOWN

1 Cameron is conflicted over a good conservative’s policy (11)

2 Crosby by-election’s penultimate declaration of winner (5)

3 Clarke worked with Roy Mason perhaps? (4,5)

4 Primarily, spin doctors take in the elite (4,3)

5 He didn’t succeed the Spanish Queen (5)

6 Rely too much, saying it’s more than oven-ready (9)

7 Greece’s part of this once (3)

12 Budget article eclipsed by European Court’s first libel action (7,4)

14 Patchy resistance after weapon return divides paramilitaries (9)

15 Lady caught out visiting church where son of the manse lived (9)

19 Revolutionary leader did broadcast with a fag (7)

21 Result of Early Day Motion (3-2)

23 Tea Party member caught in a lie (5)

25 PM skips starter for fish (3)