The Johnson exit date betting gets very tight

As we move on from the holiday season the big political betting market is on when Johnson will no longer by PM. This goes up and down depending on the latest developments and all eyes will be on the PM as politics returns to normal after the holiday break.

Essentially he need to re-build confidence in his leadership and to avoid some of the developments like his speech the the CBI that we saw earlier in December. But he’s far from out of it and potential successors like Sunak and Truss are waiting in the wings ready to pounce.

I think the betting is about right.

Mike Smithson