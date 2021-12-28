New betting market – A CON vote lead before Jan 31st?

This is the latest market from Smarkets and is almost directly in line with the “LAB poll lead in 2021” that was launched by the firm in July. That one proved a winner and one that contributed to making 2021 my most profitable ever.

These are the market rules:

This market relate to the headline, rounded percentage voting figures for UK or GB general election voting intention polls from the named pollsters. This market will be settled as a winner if any of the following polling companies publicly report a headline voting intention lead for the Conservative party: Opinium, YouGov, Redfield & Wilton, Savanta ComRes, Survation, Deltapoll, Kantar TNS, Ipsos Mori or BMG. The poll must be released between 29 December 2021 and 31 January 2022 (inclusive) to qualify. Any tie for the lead will not count, only a clear lead will resolve the market. Any trades or bets placed after a Conservative poll lead is announced will be void. This will include, but not necessarily be restricted to, being reported by a verified Twitter account.

These are the latest polls:

Mike Smithson