A bit of a CON recovery in the first 2022 poll

Westminster Voting Intention (3 Jan):



Labour 38% (-1)

Conservative 35% (+4)

Liberal Democrat 10% (-3)

Green 5% (-1)

Reform UK 4% (-1)

Scottish National Party 5% (–)

Other 2% (–)



— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) January 3, 2022

Johnson regains lead over Starmer for better PM.



At this moment, which of the following individuals do you think would be the better PM for the UK? (3 Jan)



Boris Johnson: 37% (+3)

Keir Starmer: 35% (–)



— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) January 3, 2022

What happens in the absence of political news

It is always interesting to see the first polling of a New Year because it generally follows a period when there have been very few political developments over the preceding two weeks.

Undoubtedly the period leading up to Christmas was dreadful for the Tories including losing a by-election to a party that had been more than 50% behind at GE2019.

The question now is will it last. I’ve just had a small bet at a 25% chance that we will see a January Tory poll lead.

Mike Smithson