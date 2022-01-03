A bit of a CON recovery in the first 2022 poll
What happens in the absence of political news
It is always interesting to see the first polling of a New Year because it generally follows a period when there have been very few political developments over the preceding two weeks.
Undoubtedly the period leading up to Christmas was dreadful for the Tories including losing a by-election to a party that had been more than 50% behind at GE2019.
The question now is will it last. I’ve just had a small bet at a 25% chance that we will see a January Tory poll lead.