The trend here should seriously concern Downing Street

The preferred PM/Chancellor team question is not one that gets included much in political polling but it was part of the latest MoS/Deltapoll at the weekend. To put the latest findings in context, I thought it useful to look back at previous Deltapolls where this has been included.

As can be seen there has been a huge switch from plus 15% for Johnson/Sunak in September to a deficit of 5% in the latest polling.

It should be said that there has been strong incumbency factor in this form of poling and the current switch should be of real concern to the Tories.

Mike Smithson