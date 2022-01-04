Liz Truss: the big CON leader betting mover – I’m not convinced

The Betdata.io chart shows the movements on Betfair in the next CON leader betting and as can be seen the big mover has been Liz Truss – who is now Foreign Secretary.

You can tell she’s been making waves by just looking at the chart and seeing, as well, leaks about her that suggest that not everybody is happy by the prospect of her succeeding Johnson.

The big thing she has on her side has been her strong showing in the regular ConHome surveys of members. I wonder whether after this week’s revelations about the hugely expensive lunch she insisted on going ahead with against all advice is going to impact that.

Top of the betting still is Rishi Sunak who, as PBers will recall, I have a £20 bet with Ladbrokes at 250/1 on becoming the next PM.

Of course there is no vacancy and there will not be one provided Johnson can make a recovery from the lows of December. It is said that a good performance for the Tories in the May local elections is important.

Mike Smithson