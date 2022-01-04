The Queen was right to give Tony Blair a knighthood The Queen was right to give Tony Blair a knighthood 4/1/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment YouTube screengrab The most successful LAB leader ever The anti-Blair knighthood petitioners ignore one huge fact – in its entire history, Labour has only ever won five sustainable working Commons majorities – three of them under Tony Blair.— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 4, 2022 Those pressing for Tony Blair's knighthood to be rescinded seem to have forgotten his big role in the Good Friday Agreement that just about ended the troubles in Northern Ireland.— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 4, 2022 Another fact about Tony Blair is that during his time as LAB leader he saw off FOUR different CON leaders – Major, Hague, Duncan Smith and Howard.— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 4, 2022