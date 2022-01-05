Is everything alright Prime Minister?
Boris Johnson has invested in a very high quality and no doubt expensive suit and he looks a lot better for it. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to have helped his self-confidence for the above Times Radio interview when for a time he was barely coherent.
Just click the link in the Tweet and the 46 seconds that is played is really quite shocking.
I just wonder whether there is an issue here. I cannot recall any of his predecessors over the past half century being so lost for words.
We know he had a very bad experience with COVID last April and it could be that that is still impacting on him.
This all happens when Keir Starmer is self-isolating yet again.