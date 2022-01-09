YouGov CON members’ poll adds to the pressure on Johnson

In looking at the above splits remember this was carried out amongst the group that you would expect to be most loyal to Johnson. If there is such division amongst CON members what do the wider pool of CON voters think?

The polling was commissioned by SkyNews and comes after what has been the most difficult period of Johnson”s time at number 10 culminating in a second humiliating Westminster by-election in the formerly solid blue Tory seat of North Shropshire.

As interesting as the members’ polling is the fact that leading news organisations are commissioning surveys like this should be worrying for Number 10.

My guess is that it is going to be hard for the PM to turn this one around quickly and no doubt we will see more speculation about a leadership challenge.

Mike Smithson