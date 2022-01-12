The Johnson exit betting now has 2022 as a 61% chance

As can be seen from the chart the BoJo exit date betting, as you might expect, has been very active today and now punters rate it as a 61% chance that he will be out this year.

As I have stated before I am less convinced although it has been very tough for the PM today with so much evidence building up to suggest he hasn’t been truthful in the Commons.

But either Johnson needs to go of his own accord or else there Tory “sack leader process” has to got through its stages for the PM to actually quit.

This could go on for weeks if not months.

Mike Smithson