I still think Johnson will survive

At the start of the week I suggested that Starmer was a good bet to become the next PM. My reasoning was Johnson would last to the general election when the easier seat target that Labour will have would give the LAB leader a chance of becoming PM though probably not with a majority of MPs.

The bet requires Johnson to remain to fight the next election something that at times has looked very unlikely over the past couple of days.

But he’s still there and there is no sign of a serious attempt by CON MPs to try to force a confidence vote. Things could change but I am sticking with my bet.

Mike Smithson