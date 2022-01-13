Rees-Mogg’s belittling the Scottish CON leader was dumb

Party-gate could move to being about the union

One of the side stories of the current Tory “party-gate” drama has been the way that Jacob Rees-Mogg sought to belittle the comments of the leader of the Scottish Tories by saying he wasn’t a big figure.

This could have serious electoral consequences at the next general election when the Tories will need to keep their seat losses below 47 in order to remain in power. Mogg said on Newsnight that Douglas Ross was “not a big figure” and a “lightweight”.

Now party-gate could move to be about the union and rest assured this will be remembered and used against the Tories north of the border at the next election when they will be defending six seats.

Ross had been very critical of Johnson calling on him to go and has been backed up fully by the Scottish party.

Mike Smithson