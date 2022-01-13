Terrible front pages for Johnson as CON drops to 28% Terrible front pages for Johnson as CON drops to 28% 13/1/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment New YouGov poll has CON down to just 28%. This is 17% down on GE2019 Lab 38 (+1)Con 28 (-5)LDem 13 (+3)Green 7 (+1)RefUK 4 (-1)— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 12, 2022 YouGov poll finds just 6% of those surveyed – an incredibly low figure – believe PM has been honest about No 10 parties— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 12, 2022 Two numbers to ponder.Number of CON MPs required to call a PM conference vote 54Number of CON MPs sets to lose seats if election went latest YouGov 145— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 12, 2022