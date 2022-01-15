The top pollster from GE2019 has LAB lead in double figures

Opinium

By big margin Opinium has voters wanting BoJo out

In other findings 76% think Johnson broke the rules (including 72% of Tory voters) , 64% think the PM isn’t telling the truth (including 50% of Tory voters) and 67% think the police should investigate (including 52% of Tory voters)

The best PM ratings

The danger for Downing street is that all these latest numbers could embolden Tory MPs who have it in their power to oust Johnson. But the former Mayor could just tough this one out.

Mike Smithson