CON members’ poll sends Sunak even higher in next PM betting

The big political betting news tonight is a new CON Members’ poll from Opinium for C4 which has Chancellor Sunak’s chances looking very strong indeed.

As we all know Tory MPs vote in a series of ballots to decide which two go to the membership in a secret postal ballot. The polling has these splits.

The biggest issue with this at the moment is that there is no vacancy and it is hard to predict if there will be a leadership contest before the next general election.

Certainly, the national voting intention polls have continued to be very bad for the Tories with one of them tonight, from Redfield, having a 13% LAB lead.