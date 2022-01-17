Johnson gets his worst English approval ratings in the Midlands

The region where CON made so many GE2019 gains

The above chart is a regional breakdown of the Opinium approval ratings that came out in the poll Saturday night. This had a stark decline of 42% in the PM’s ratings with London at one end showing the best for the PM but with Scotland, the North and the Midlands showing big negatives.

The latter two English regions, sometimes called the “Red Wall”, are where the Tory big majority was built up at the last election.

The problem in these parts of England is the number of CON seats held with small majorities.

