Starmer’s approval ratings are heavily influenced by London

Further to the previous post on the latest Opinium PM approval ratings I thought it might be useful to also look at Keir Starmer’s numbers region by region.

The Opinium data is the basis for the above and as can be seen Starmer is viewed positively in London but this is not replicated elsewhere. In the North and Midlands regions of England he gets a net of zero. This is caused by the total of those approving of him being exactly the same as those disapproving.

I should note that the current figures for the North and Midlands are good in comparison to other earlier polls where the pattern has been negative for the LAB leader,

Mike Smithson