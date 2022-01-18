Let’s get this right. CON won GE2019 because of Corbyn not Johnson

They were elected because of Corbyn.

Johnson had negative ratings, it's just that Corbyn's were subterranean. — ForgottenGenius (@ExStrategist) January 18, 2022

The Tweet from “‘Forgotten Genius” – for many years a PB regular – hits the nail on the head. The Tories won their big GE2019 majority not because of their leader but as a result of the threat of Corbyn becoming PM. As the Tweet rightly points out Johnson was in negative ratings territory

On election day in December 2019 Opinium carried out a survey. One aspect was to find out why previous Labour voters were switching and this chart, which I have used before here, sets it out.

