It’s a long time since a LAB leader was dominating the Tories

Who would have thought only a couple of months ago that LAB would by mid-January be totally dominating CON in the House of Commons and have double digit voting intention leads?

Yet there has been a total change. In the leader ratings as well Johnson has dropped sharply and in the past week in one poll to minus 48%. while Starmer is hovering around evens and in one or two polls is in positive territory.

Johnson won against Corbyn at GE2019 when both were in negative territory but the LAB leader was miles behind. Now the situation is totally different and the question is how much will things change over the next two years.

Starmer also has had clear margins in every “best PM” poll and that is starting to look like a settled trend.

Can Johnson recover or would a new leader fare better? Hard to say but Starmer looks super confident

Mike Smithson