A very warm welcome to Christian Wakeford MP!



The new Labour MP for Bury South. ? pic.twitter.com/kfpbob6VC9 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 19, 2022

Labour sources confirm that Wakeford, elected in 2019 with a 420 majority, has quit the Tories



First direct Tory-Labour defector since Quentin Davies in 2008



Has been in talks with Team Starmer for four months — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) January 19, 2022

One of the Tory MPs who has put a letter in is defecting to Labour. Weirdly might help Johnson https://t.co/CQ4dnyK7Ch — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) January 19, 2022

Just before PMQs, I think this could be one of the grimmest ever PMQs for a Prime Minister in a long time, I don’t have enough popcorn for this.

The most important question. Is this the first of many?

This red wall polling might focus minds.

Support for the Tories in red wall seats has collapsed since December, according to an exclusive poll commissioned by Channel 4 News.



The poll, which was conducted by @JLPartnersPolls , puts support for Labour at 48% and for the Tories at 37%. pic.twitter.com/ypeqUJ5itX — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 19, 2022

