New revelations lead to Johnson 2022 exit a 77% betting chance
This gets worse and worse for Number 10
The overall issue remains. If 54 Tory MPs do send letters in demanding a confidence vote the majority of party MPs taking part in that ballot have to vote for him to go for that to happen.
A possible situation that could be tricky is if Johnson survived this by just a small margin and he sought, as seems likely, to try to carry on. He’d be even more damaged and a lame duck but he would still be PM.
This latest revelation from ITV news further adds to the problem and the drip drip of news coming out must be making even his most loyal supporters feeling even more uneasy.
One assumes that Cummings has played a big part in this given his stated objective is to force Johnson to quit. We can also assume that he has more aces up his sleeve.
