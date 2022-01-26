The PM’s branding Starmer as “a lawyer” hardly a negative

Johnson was previously a journalist – Starmer a lawyer

At today’s PMQs Johnson sought to make Starmer’s background as a lawyer into as an attack line. He described him as “A lawyer not a leader”.

I’m not sure that this has the potency that Johnson intended. Although the phrase rolls off the tongue nicely the sentiment behind it isn’t supported by the polling as the above from YouGov suggests.

I think this highlights a key problem for the Tories because after nearly two years into Starmer’s leadership they have yet to find a means of undermining him in a manner that resonates.

A key part of Tory general election strategy over the decades has been to find an attack line on whoever the LAB leader is and use it time and time again to undermine him. I would suggest the “lawyer” does not work.

Mike Smithson LLB