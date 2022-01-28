The great cover up continues

NEW: Sue Gray report now to be stripped of details of No10 parties after request by police



Statement from the Met Police: pic.twitter.com/sRs4tTNMrS — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) January 28, 2022

So for all of those who thought that the publication of the Gray report would be the the end of the matter now we have the news that we’re not even going to see the detail relating to what actually went on in number 10.

This was of course the fear that everybody had when it was announced that the police were getting involved. On the betting markets the chances of a Johnson exit this year has now dropped even further and now stands at 63%

The assumption must be that this latest development is going to inhibit the number of Conservative MP’s who will be ready to put forward a confidence vote request.

I wonder what Dominic Cummings will do next because he is not the sort of person to be put off so easily and I’m sure that he had some plans about this eventuality. His aim is to bring down Johnson and he might still do it

Mike Smithson