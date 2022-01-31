By 62 to 26 those polled tonight say Johnson should go

?SNAP POLL?



We interviewed over 1000 people this evening after the Sue Gray report was released. Key findings below… ?



1) The public still want the PM to resign (62%, -1) and not stay in his job (26%,+1).



But Tory voters are divided 50% to 44% in favour of him staying. pic.twitter.com/mPqMpod6FU — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) January 31, 2022

And CON voters split 50% to 44% for Johnson

The above is the first of what I guess will be several surveys on what should happen to Johnson. The headline figure for the PM from Opinium is broadly in line with other recent surveys. The numbers that should concern Number 10 are those of CON voters.

Yes Johnson just wins with Tories but having 44% wanting him out doesn’t look good. No doubt all these numbers and the way that today’s developments are viewed by voters will be scrutinised very closely by Tory MPs as they try to decide what to do.

My guess is that Johnson is in real trouble and if this goes to a confidence vote it could be very tight.

Probably the nastiest thing he did today was bringing up Jimmy Saville and suggesting that Starmer was responsible. Problem with that is the dates don’t work with Starmer’s time as DPP and it shows his desperation.

UPDATE YouGov has 63% saying they think Boris Johnson should resign with 25% saying he should stay

This is from Comres.

Poll tax levels of opinion poll whiplash https://t.co/QxzwD92d8x — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) January 31, 2022





Mike Smithson