By 62 to 26 those polled tonight say Johnson should go
And CON voters split 50% to 44% for Johnson
The above is the first of what I guess will be several surveys on what should happen to Johnson. The headline figure for the PM from Opinium is broadly in line with other recent surveys. The numbers that should concern Number 10 are those of CON voters.
Yes Johnson just wins with Tories but having 44% wanting him out doesn’t look good. No doubt all these numbers and the way that today’s developments are viewed by voters will be scrutinised very closely by Tory MPs as they try to decide what to do.
My guess is that Johnson is in real trouble and if this goes to a confidence vote it could be very tight.
Probably the nastiest thing he did today was bringing up Jimmy Saville and suggesting that Starmer was responsible. Problem with that is the dates don’t work with Starmer’s time as DPP and it shows his desperation.
UPDATE YouGov has 63% saying they think Boris Johnson should resign with 25% saying he should stay
This is from Comres.