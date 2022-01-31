The first findings from the Grey report don’t look good for Johnson The first findings from the Grey report don’t look good for Johnson 31/1/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment All detail stripped from Sue Gray's report, but it is still clear in its condemnation: – Behaviour is "difficult to justify"– "failures of leadership"– "Some of the events should not have been allowed"– "The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate"— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 31, 2022 Very damning from the report "At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time"— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 31, 2022 More follows..