Labour reaches new high with Savanta Comres

?NEW Westminster Voting Intention



?11pt lead for Labour



?Con 33 (+1)

?Lab 44 (+4)

?LDM 9 (-2)

?Grn 3 (-1)

??SNP 4 (-1)

??Other 8 (=)



2,283 UK adults, 28-30 Jan



(Changes from 21-23 Jan) pic.twitter.com/oAABJZPiEM — Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) February 1, 2022

Inevitably the current political situation is very beneficial for LAB and Starmer and the party has been getting a number of poll shares in the 40s. The latest from ComRes at 44% has this at a new high.

The aggregate of LAB/LD/GRN is 56% which is also one of the highest.

The fieldwork for this poll was before yesterday’s Commons even and we have yet to see a post Monday poll on how that is going to impact on the numbers.

The polls are very important at the moment and, no doubt, they are being carefully followed by Tory MPs as they ponder what to do about their leader and the PM.

I’m starting to think that Thursday’s Southend West by-election could be bad for the Tories even though LAB/LD/GRN do not have candidates.

Mike Smithson