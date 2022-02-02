Another day and now the betting edges back to a 2022 PM exit

The big question is how many letters have gone in

Another day, another PMQs and the overwhelming topic at Westminster is whether there will be an early confidence vote on Johnson by CON MPs.

We all know that such a vote will be triggered by 54 CON MPs sending letters to the 1922 committee chair, Graham Brady. When this happened during TMay’s time the vote came out in her favour and she was able to carry on. It is that experience that those opposed to the incumbent have to bear in mind. For if Johnson should win such vote he’d be safe for a year.

It is very hard to assess how such a vote would go now but ex-PBer, Alastair Meeks, has been keeping a record of every Tory MP which can be found here. This is well worth reading.

So far this is not a betting market I have risked money on. We might get a better picture Tory electoral prospects in tomorrow’s Westminster by-election in Southend West.

This should be an easy hold for the Blues as we saw in 2016 with the Batley and Spen by-election caused by the murder of Joe Cox. Then the main parties stood aside and LAB won with 86% of the vote.

My guess is that tomorrow won’t be as clear cut for the Tories and we know that UKIP has been working hard.

Mike Smithson