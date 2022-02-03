Punters increasingly think Johnson’s days are numbered

As we near the end of another extraordinary political day with key resignations from Number 10 it really looks as though time is running out for Johnson. It appears a mess because clearly, it is a mess.

Without some of the key advisors who have restrained him in the past the PM could be even worse. Why oh why did he launch and stick with this attack on Starmer when it was blindingly obvious to those around him that it was a dumb idea?

My reading is that this has been prompted by the way Starmer has been dominating things and Johnson tried to pick on anything to respond. He is a very proud man and seemingly cannot bear to be portrayed negatively.

And now we wait for Southend West.

Mike Smithson