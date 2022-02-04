Join the celebrations for PB’s 18th anniversary

March 2nd – City of London – 6.30pm

Next month this site, politicalbetting.com will be 18 years old and to celebrate there is to be a party at the headquarters of Smarkets near Tower Bridge in London.

Full details of the event will be announced next week but we are very fortunate to have the backing of Smarkets in making this happen. Also Quincel is playing a big part.

It would be great if as many PBers as possible could make the trip to join the celebration and to meet face to face many of those PBers have got to know through their online contributions.

We should all note that PB started in March 2004 and which was ahead of Guido, ConHome and many other big political sites in being established.

This is a big milestone for me because I never envisaged then that the site would flourish.

Mike Smithson