Southend West: CON does 0.3% better than LAB at B&S in 2016

I was wrong about the Southend West by-election which the Tories have retained with a vote share that was just 03% higher than LAB’s at Batley and Spen in 2016.

Both contests, of course, were caused by the murder of the sitting MP and in each case all the main parties stood aside. The turnout yesterday was 24% which is just short of the 25.8% in the 2016 by-election.

My belief that during a very difficult period for the Tories voters might want to give the government a kicking has clearly not come about. Well done to Quincel for his correct forecast.

Mike Smithson