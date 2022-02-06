Will Sunak leave the Treasury this year?

Cabinet ministers have accused Rishi Sunak of plotting to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister https://t.co/aNGqtbQhnn — The Times (@thetimes) February 5, 2022

You know you’ve hit rock bottom when Boris Johnson, that paragon of faithfulness, and his allies accuse you of disloyalty but that’s where Rishi Sunak finds himself this weekend. Following the Savile row Sunak rightly said he wouldn’t have said the disgraceful comments that Boris Johnson came out with some of the cabinet have become a bit vengeful towards Sunak, with at least three cabinet ministers want Sunak sacked, they are intent on belittling Sunak.

‘Cabinet ministers have turned on Rishi Sunak, accusing him of plotting against the prime minister. Three members of the cabinet have said the chancellor should be sacked for disloyalty as Boris Johnson fights to save his premiership. The prime minister could face a confidence vote as early as this week. “Rishi has been far too blatant this week,” one said. “He’s a bit like a five-year-old boy who tells the girl he likes to ‘please, please’ not kiss him. He appears to be trying to hasten the PM’s departure before things get properly shit with the economy.” Another said colleagues had been “flabbergasted” by his behaviour and his “blatant plotting”. “He has behaved in a childish, immature and petulant way. No one will ever elect someone so duplicitous as leader,” they added. It comes after Sunak rebuked the prime minister for a personal attack on Sir Keir Starmer.’

Those cabinet ministers appear to live by the (metaphorical) mantra of ‘snitches get stitches’ because

‘Sunak’s operation has been accused of leaking a photograph of Johnson and his wife, Carrie, at an outdoor gathering of 17 people on May 15, 2020, at the height of the lockdown. The picture, being investigated by police, shows staff drinking wine and eating cheese. “It’s no surprise that the photograph of people drinking wine in the Downing Street garden appears to have been taken from Rishi’s office window,” a cabinet minister said.’

So team Johnson’s plan is to reshuffle Sunak after the May locals which neatly ties into this market from Smarkets.

It appears the backlash extents outside the cabinet ‘The backlash appears to have spread to the back benches, with one veteran Conservative MP comparing Sunak to Michael Heseltine, criticised by colleagues for openly attacking Margaret Thatcher towards the end of her premiership. “Everyone knows, after what happened to Michael Heseltine, that he who wields the knife never wears the crown,” the MP said.’

I don’t think there’s any value in this market, there’s many ways why Sunak leaves the Treasury, for example he succeeds Boris Johnson, somebody else succeeds Boris Johnson and moves him, Boris Johnson sacks him, and of course he might have to resign in disgrace as I mentioned in the morning thread, all of which have better odds with other proxy bets. Sunak might also resign as he cannot stomach Boris the cant (sic).

Remaining as Chancellor in 2022 at those odds doesn’t seem attractive. I’m not touching this market at these prices.

TSE