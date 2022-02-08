Labour’s poll leads continue

Rather than highlight a single poll from a single pollster I like to look at them in context which is why I have reproduced above the latest polling table from Wikipedia.

Given how up to the first week in November the Tories were enjoying polls leads of up to 13% the turnaround has been quite remarkable.

The change all started with Johnson’s attempt to sideline the standards committee judgment on Owen Paterson – a move that heralded a massive change in the political narrative. In retrospect that was a terrible decision.

It is in this context that the PM’s controversial comments about Starmer need to be judged. I think the change has done an enormous amount to undermine the PM’s self-confidence while having the opposite effect on Starmer.

Mike Smithson