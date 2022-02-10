The polling evidence against Johnson mounts

New Savanta-ComRes polling issued this evening has more bad news for Johnson who is still the occupant at Number 10.

Almost half, 45% that Rishi Sunak would be better at managing the economy as PM than Johnson is, according to the new polling.

The figure rises to half of GE2019 CON voters 49% who say the same of Sunak, with just 21%saying that Johnson is better at it. And, almost half of Labour voters from 2019 -47% also say that Sunak would be a better PM than Johnson when it comes to the economy.

The public are also twice as likely to say that Sunak would do a better job at uniting the Conservative Party than Boris Johnson (36%) than the other way around (16%). The same is true amongst Conservative voters with two in five saying Sunak would do better at uniting the party as PM (41%), with just one in five saying Johnson would do better (22%).

Likewise, when it comes to the Conservative Party’s flagship ‘Levelling Up’ programme, UK adults are significantly more likely to think that the Chancellor would do a better job at achieving this if he were Prime Minister. Three in ten say he would do a better job than Johnson (31%), compared to one in six who say Johnson would do better (17%).

No doubt we will see more polling like this over the weekend and one particular finding to look out for is the PM’s approval rating from Opinium. Two weeks ago the firm had Johnson recording a net MINUS 42% rating.

The real audience for this polling is the Tory parliamentary party. At some stage surely there will be a VONC.

Mike Smithson