Johnson has 15% lead over Sunak amongst CON voters as “best PM”

Johnson v Sunak polling

The above chart is from pollster Redfield & Wilton and is a question I don’t think any other mainstream pollsters ask. In addition to its standard “best PM” comparison between Johnson and Starmer the firm include two other questions which to me seem highly relevant.

How would Sunak as PM rate against Starmer and separately how the Chancellor and long time betting favourite for the leadership rates against Johnson.

In the latest poll as can be seen 15% more Tory GE2019 voters rated Johnson ahead of Sunak which is a fair bit higher than I would have thought given how difficult a period he has been going through..

I would suggest this is a big positive for the PM during a very difficult period for him.

Certainly, there seems to be a gap between those Tory voters polled by R&W and many of those who contribute to PB discussion threads.

Mike Smithson