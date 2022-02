I have been in the hospital all day and only just returned home and my plan is to do something more on tonight’s Opinium poll when I have had time to study it more closely.

It seems that a proportion of the GE2019 CON voters now saying don’t know have been re-allocated as Tory votes. It should be recalled that Opinium’s old way of doing it made them top pollster at GE2019

Am I right in saying that you have ditched the methodology that made made @Opinium the most accurate pollster at GE2019?

Old methodology = LAB 10% lead

New methodology = LAB 3% lead https://t.co/BIMF2skdGn — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 12, 2022

